Barge hits boat; 2 people taken to hospital

EMERALD ISLE — Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care Tuesday after a barge hit a fishing boat near the high-rise bridge between Emerald Isle and the western Carteret County mainland.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Chief Kevin Hunter said his department, Emerald Isle Fire and EMS, the U.S. Coast Guard and TowBoatUS all had vessels in the water at the scene. The WCFD transported one person to the hospital and the Emerald Isle department took at least one other, the chief said.
Chief Hunter said he could not disclose the names or conditions of those transported because of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act restrictions.
Cape Carteret Commissioner Mike King, who was in his own 12-foot boat on the scene and helped two people get out of the water, said one man, who was on the fishing boat, a pontoon, was unconscious and foaming from the mouth.
“There were a lot of boats out there fishing – it’s spot season – and I was one of them,” Mr. King said Tuesday. “I was fishing on the Emerald Isle side of the bridge and the barge went by me. A little while later it went under the bridge, then I saw it swerve and then I saw something that looked like debris and a man in the water.”
Mr. King quit fishing and headed toward the man. Meanwhile, he said, another boater, closer to the accident, did the same and jumped in to assist the person, who apparently had been knocked out of his boat by the collision with the barge.
Soon, however, the attempted rescuer began calling for help, apparently because he was getting exhausted trying to hold the other above the surface.
“He told me, ‘Help,’” Mr. King said, “so I did. I jumped in.”
Mr. King said he managed to get the unconscious man aboard his small boat and called the Coast Guard.
“I told them we needed medical assistance,” he said.
TowBoatUS already had a vessel nearby and arrived, and Mr. King, with assistance from two others, said he struggled but managed to get the unconscious person from his boat to the much taller TowBoatUS vessel, where CPR began.
Chief Hunter said it appeared from discussions with those on the scene the operator of the pontoon thought the barge was going to be able to go between his vessel and another boat, but there wasn’t enough room and the pontoon boat operator “didn’t move.”
It takes a lot of time to turn a barge, Chief Hunter said, and they also can’t reduce speed very fast. He added that because it was such a busy day, he had to drive the ambulance himself, something he had not done in a while.
“It’s not the kind of call – an accident on the water – you expect to get in November,” he said. “But it is spot (fishing) season.”
The U.S. Coast Guard could not be immediately reached for comment on whether there will be an investigation of the incident.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.