School board approves plan to help employees deal with stress

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education recently approved an Employee Assistance Program to assist school personnel struggling with stress-related issues.
“Over the last couple of years we have observed the increase of stressors on our employees,” Assistant Superintendent Blair Propst said during a board meeting, held Tuesday in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The board also met with school advisory council members and principals via Zoom prior to the regular meeting. Many of the advisory council members said they were looking forward to the day all students can return to full-time, in-class instruction.
Elementary school students will return to school campuses full time Monday, Oct. 19 while middle and high school students will remain on a hybrid of in-class and virtual learning. Other parents are opting to keep their students on strictly virtual instruction.
The added stress placed on staff teaching both schedules, in combination with other factors, has led to the need for a program to help personnel struggling under the strain, according to Mr. Propst.
“Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian continue to impact the lives of our staff and the students they work with. The pandemic is pervasive on the lives of employees and loved ones,” he said. “The increased demands on our staff opening schools in a very different manner further complicated their lives. I see the stress and mental anguish they are experiencing.”
Mr. Propst said an Employee Assistance Program is a work-based intervention program designed to assist employees in resolving personal problems that may adversely impact their job performance. School officials selected MyGroup - McLaughlin Young to provide services to teachers and staff.
“Employees can seek assistance from trained counselors for issues like substance or alcohol abuse, relationship challenges, financial and legal problems and traumatic life events,” he said.
The cost for the EAP is based upon the number of employees. The cost for the school district works out to $1.16 per month per employee.
“This allows employees up to three face-to-face or telephonic counseling sessions,” he said.
The total cost to the school system is $15,312 per year, according to Mr. Propst.
For 2020-21, the amount will be funded through federal CARES Act funds. However, he urged the board to consider including the EAP in the 2021-22 budget, as well.
Mr. Propst highlighted several benefits it offers to employees. He said the firm provides clinical care support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round by way of experienced clinicians available through a 1-800 number.
Employees are offered face-to-face counseling, as well as video and telephonic counseling sessions. He said the company has a large provider network and seeks to refer clients to local community resources provided they have the required credentials. The company also provides a trauma team of clinicians trained in critical incident response.
“They are available 24/7 in the event of an emergency,” he said. “They have an extensive network of providers trained in PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).”
Prior to the board approving the plan, Mr. Propst said, “This will be a great thing for our employees. I think they need it.”
Board of Education Chairperson John McLean agreed.
“For me, it’s a no brainer,” Mr. McLean said. “We’ve been seeing the need for a while.”
