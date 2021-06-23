Beaufort planners table hearing on special-use permit for gas station on Lennoxville Road

BEAUFORT — Residents and property owners have more time to prepare statements ahead of a hearing for a proposal for a Jim Dandy gas station and convenience store at 1550 Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
The town planning board met virtually Monday via Zoom for its regular meeting, with board member Aaron Willis absent. The board was scheduled to hold a public hearing on Jim Dandy Stores’ application for a special-use permit for the lot at 1550 Lennoxville Road. However, the board chose to table the hearing until the next regular meeting, scheduled for Monday, July 19.
Town planning and inspections director Kyle Garner requested the board table the hearing.
“A letter went out with some information that’s not accurate,” Mr. Garner said. “There was also a question as to the amount of information that was properly posted on the (town) website.”
Officials did not specify what the incorrect information was.
The lot at 1550 Lennoxville Road is currently the site of the Austin Veterinary Animal Hospital. While the lot is zoned light industrial, the surrounding property is residential and transitional.
Planning board Chairperson Ryan Neve asked those attending the meeting to hold any comments for the public hearing in July, but three individuals spoke on the matter during the public comment period Monday.
Resident Logan Louis said he’d recently driven by the lot to reexamine the location.
“This is not the correct location for a gas station,” he said. “This is clearly a residential neighborhood, a gas station wouldn’t be appropriate.”
Resident Laurie Cunningham also said she doesn’t think a convenience store would be appropriate for the lot in question.
Meanwhile, Jim Dandy Stores representative Sam Barnes said the company asks officials and the public “please don’t make any blanket judgments on the concept being presented or envisioned.”
“All I’d ask is for the applicant to be able to present his whole idea, his whole vision and commitment to the neighborhood, as well as go over the details and get that input at the appropriate time,” Mr. Barnes said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
