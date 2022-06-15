MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday night to adopt a $30.3 million budget, including a $20.1 operating or general fund, for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The council’s action followed the state-required public hearing in the panel’s chambers in city hall off Bridges Street.
“We are extremely excited to present and have the board adopt a budget that maintains our current tax rate and does not include a utility rate increase to our businesses and homeowners for the second year in a row,” Ryan T. Eggleston, city manager, said in a press release Wednesday.
“More importantly, we are very proud of the service level that our citizens receive day in and day out from our talented employees, and this budget is a continued commitment to that cause.”
The property tax rate remains 38 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a $200,000 property will face a tax bill of $760.
In addition to the general fund, the budget includes an $8.8 million water and sewer fund and a $1.3 million sanitation fund.
In the press release, city council member David Horton said he was pleased.
“I thank Jewel Lasater (finance director) and the department heads, Ryan Eggleston (city manager) and staff, and all those who participated in the budget,” he said. “I think the budget process went very well this year.”
Some of the capital improvement plans for the next fiscal year include six new vehicles for the police department, two new vehicles for the fire department and a new knuckle boom truck for yard waste pickup in the sanitation department.
Other highlights include:
• $500,000 of funding for street, sidewalk and drainage improvements.
• Two new message boards and removable barricades for the police department.
• A new fire pump for the fire department boat and new power hose rollers.
• New kayak storage racks at the 11th street water access and kayak launch.
• Bathroom and gazebo rehabilitation at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park along with new pour-n-play rubber on the pirate ship playground.
• Gazebo rehabilitation and installation of a new water station at Mitchell Village Park.
• Basketball and pickleball court improvements at Rotary Park.
• Improvements on some of the structures at Shevans Park.
• A variety of infrastructure upgrades to the water and sewer utility systems.
The budget represents an increase of .82% over the current fiscal year’s revised budget.
In his budget message, Mr. Eggleston wrote that although revenues from several sources – including the property tax and state-shared sales tax – have increased in recent years, personnel costs have, too.
“Inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years,” he wrote. “This, along with rising pension costs, rising post-retirement police supplementary benefit costs, performance and merit increases and increased health care insurance costs, all attribute to this surge.
“In 2022 and beyond, there is a vital need to significantly adjust current service levels or find additional resources to fund the services Morehead City residents and businesses have come to expect,” he added.
The budget includes money for a 4.7% cost-of living adjustment for employees to address salary compression and market competitiveness, and to maintain the current performance plan with compensation percentages from 0 to 3% based on performance scores.
The property tax is expected to be the biggest source of general fund, or operation budget revenue, at $8.9 million.
In 2022, Morehead City employs 175 full-time workers and 45 part-time.
Public safety (police, fire and EMS service) is by far the largest expense in the general fund budget, listed at $12.7 million.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.