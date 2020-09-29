Carteret adds single new COVID-19 case Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported a single new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carteret County Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since March to 771.
Active cases were down from 77 Monday to 68 Tuesday, and 697 residents are considered recovered.
Six Carteret County residents have died as a result of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and Monday, officials reported six COVID-related hospitalizations.
To date, 29 cases have been reported in Carteret County public schools. The latest was reported Monday at West Carteret High School.
Health officials continue to stress the importance of washing hands, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others and wearing a mask in public.
County health providers, including the health department, have reportedly conducted 8,826 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 7,862 negatives and six inconclusives, with 187 tests pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
