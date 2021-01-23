MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for Carteret County residents and others to give input on proposed revisions to state groundwater quality standards.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources will conduct an virtual public hearing Tuesday, Feb. 2 on proposed revisions to the N.C. Groundwater Quality Standards.
Written public comments are being accepted through Tuesday, March 16. State law requires a review of its groundwater water quality standards and, if necessary, to propose revisions based on new or updated health and toxicological information.
Groundwater quality standards are established to protect the state’s groundwater. They are the maximum allowable concentrations resulting from any discharge of contaminants to North Carolina’s land and water. The levels established are values that do not pose a threat to human health or that would otherwise render the groundwater unsuitable for its intended best usage as an existing or potential source of drinking water supply for humans.
The proposed changes and revisions include:
- Adoption of a groundwater quality standard for 44 substances with established interim maximum allowable concentrations, some with revised values.
- Addition of a groundwater quality standard for three substances without established interim maximum allowable concentrations.
- Organization of the groundwater standards into a table.
- Addition of chemical abstracts service registry numbers for the groundwater standards.
- The removal of synonyms.
- A change in some units of measure to parts per billion, when appropriate.
- Addition of rule text to add a notification process for the establishment of an interim maximum allowable clarify the triennial review process.
For additional information on these proposed changes, visit the N.C. Division of Water Resources’ Water Planning webpage at deq.nc.gov/documents/15a-ncac-02l-0202-groundwater-quality-standards.
The public hearing will be held remotely, and information on how to connect is available at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-planning/classification-standards/groundwater-standards. Register to join and indicate whether you wish to speak during the hearing by visiting the website DEQ.nc.gov.
All comments must be received by March 16 to be considered in the review of the proposed changes.
Written comments may be submitted by email to GWTriRevComments@ncdenr.gov or by regular mail to Bridget Shelton, NC DEQ-DWR Planning Section, 1611 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699.
The division plans to present the proposed changes for adoption to the Environmental Management Commission at the May meeting. If approved by the commission, the changes would go into effect Thursday, July 1.
