BOE to hold absentee meeting
The Carteret County Board of Elections will hold an absentee board meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the BOE office at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort for the purpose of processing all received absentee ballots.
This is the first absentee meeting of the November 2020 election.
