PINE KNOLL SHORES — The town will hold its 15th annual 3.2-mile Kayak for the Warriors event Saturday at 10 a.m. at Garner Park off Oakleaf Drive.
From that starting point, the race moves through Bogue Sound and the Pine Knoll Shores canals.
The Warrior Trophy is awarded to the paddler or team who brings in the most donations.
For those who prefer to stay on land while supporting local veterans, military members and families, lunch is available for $10 per person or $15 per family.
Town officials encourage residents and visitors to come out and watch the charity event.
It benefits Hope For The Warriors, which is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
It was founded at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base in Jacksonville.
Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $700,000 for Hope For The Warriors and its programs.
Those who have registered for the race will receive a T-shirt and lunch.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, or on Facebook or Twitter.
