BEAUFORT — A white pickup truck ran off Highway 101 Thursday night and ended up in a nearby canal, resulting in injuries to the driver.
Crews responded to the emergency call around 9:19 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision along Highway 101. Beaufort Fire/EMS Capt. Jack Fleeman said Friday department personnel, the Beaufort EMS Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded, finding a white pickup truck off the road and in the canal near the intersection of Highway 101 and Lake Road. The driver was trapped inside.
Capt. Fleeman said the driver was extracted from the vehicle within a few minutes of first responders’ arrival.
“They were unconscious when they were removed from the vehicle,” Capt. Fleeman said. “They were given medical treatment by Beaufort EMS and transported to Carteret Health Care in critical condition.”
As of Friday morning, Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
This is a developing report.
