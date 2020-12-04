Autopsy confirms paratrooper was murdered on Shackleford Banks

FAYETTVILLE – Lt.Col. Michael Burns, public affairs officer for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, said late Friday an autopsy conducted at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville confirmed U.S. Army Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez was murdered on Shackleford Banks last spring.
The autopsy revealed there were multiple chop injuries around the neck and cervical spine. So far, only the head of Mr. Roman-Martinez has been recovered.
Lt. Col. Burns said the FBI and other agencies, including some from the military, are still looking into the murder of the paratrooper.
“There’s an entire team devoted to this,” he said, and the team members won’t stop working until they find the killer or killers of Specialist Roman-Martinez.
The autopsy report from ECU states the paratrooper’s cause of death was “homicide by undetermined means.”
The military is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of anyone responsible for the homicide of the paratrooper.
Cape Lookout National Seashore officials found the partial remains of Specialist Roman-Martinez on Shackleford Banks May 29, six days after he reportedly went missing from a campsite where he had been staying near mile marker 46 on South Core Banks, part of the seashore.
Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West confirmed May 31 park rangers had the found remains, which they turned over to the state medical examiner’s office in Raleigh for identification. The Army identified the remains using SPC Roman-Martinez’ dental records.
SPC Roman-Martinez, stationed at Ft. Bragg, was reportedly last seen just after midnight May 22 at the campsite. He allegedly walked away wearing shorts and no shirt and carrying no supplies, without telling anyone where he was going, according Mr. West and Army officials.His wallet and phone were found at the campsite.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.