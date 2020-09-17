Sally brings threat of severe weather through Thursday night

NEWPORT — The National Weather Service said Thursday morning there’s a threat of severe weather, including thunderstorms, strong, winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes, in the Carteret County area Thursday and Friday as Tropical Depression Sally passes the area to the west.
The squalls will likely continue into Friday before a strong cold front pushes offshore and eventually brings cooler and dryer weather for early next week.
A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the area, with 3 to 4 inches of rain possible, and as much as 6 inches possible in isolated locations before conditions improve.
The weather service said the cold front will stall offshore with showers possible along the coast through much of Friday, Temperatures are forecast in the high 70s to low 80s. The shower threat will linger along the Outer Banks over the weekend.
For Friday, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Friday night the chance of rain is 30%, with a low temperature around 64 and north wind around 14 mph with gusts a high as 17 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than 0.10 inch are possible.
Offshore, winds through Saturday will be gusty from the northeast and seas will be high.
Temperatures early next week should be fall-like, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
