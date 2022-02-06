CCC trustees meet Tuesday
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the campus Foundation Building. The meeting will also be available via Zoom at carteret-edu.zoom.us/j/94371273126.
Agenda items include adoption of the college’s final 2021-22 budget, a closed session regarding a personnel matter, a presentation on the state of diversity, equity and inclusion on the campus, and presentations by the colleges’ administrators and leadership team.
Morehead City council to hold regular meeting Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will convene for its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of city hall at 1300 Bridges St. An agenda will be made available to the public prior to the meeting at moreheadcitync.org/agendacenter.
Indian Beach town board to meet Wednesday
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall board room on Salter Path Road. The meeting will be open to the public.
Newport council meets Thursday
The Newport council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
