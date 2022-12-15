RALEIGH — The N.C Division of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health said Wednesday some North Carolina restaurants could be impacted by a recall of oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay in Texas between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7.
In a news release, the state office said it “has been made aware of gastrointestinal illness in people in North Carolina who reported eating oysters associated with this recall. There have been numerous cases nationwide.
“NCDHHS and the NC Department of Environmental Quality have been working in partnership with local health departments to ensure food establishments are aware of the recall, the recalled product is discarded, and any illness complaints are reported,” the release continued.
“Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 area. If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters. Any oysters from TX1 should be discarded.”
Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can have risk of illness, the release stated. Some viruses that can be found in oysters may even survive the cooking process. Pregnant women, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risks.
Anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache should seek medical attention and report it to their local health department.
Texas closed the TX 1 area to harvesting on Dec. 8 after receiving reports from health departments in southeast Texas and Florida that people who had consumed oysters from the area had gotten sick. Reported symptoms include fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache. No hospitalizations have been reported at this time.
