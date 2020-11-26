Mother of four receives Habitat home in time for Thanksgiving

NEWPORT — Single mother Chevonne Reels has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, like a new house built by Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity.
Ms. Reels and her four children joined with Habitat volunteers and family members Saturday to celebrate completion of her three-bedroom home on Chatham Street in Newport with a dedication ceremony. Almost as soon as the ceremony ended, Acme Movers employees began unloading a truck full of furniture into the new dwelling.
Ms. Reels’ children, DeShawn, 19, Teiona, 14, Tykeiseon, 17, and Dajhaneik, 16, joined her for the ceremony. Her aunt, Minister Reagan Bullock of Deliverance Faith Pentecostal Ministries of Greenville, also took part, blessing the home.
Prior to the event, Ms. Reels said, “I feel blessed. I’m so excited. I can’t do anything but thank Habitat and everyone who has helped me. I also thank God.”
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tammy Blizzard said this makes the 100th house completed by the chapter. She thanked all those who contributed and volunteered on the project, which had fallen behind due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were determined we would have Chevonne in her home in time for Thanksgiving,” Ms. Blizzard said. “This isn’t just about a house. This is about a family. She’s worked a long time to get this home.”
Habitat Board of Directors member Kurt Rogerson, read a scripture and presented a new Bible to Ms. Reels and her family. He then addressed Ms. Reels’ children.
“I want you children to be proud of your mom,” he said. “She wasn’t given this house. She earned this house through a lot of hard work. She has a lot to be proud of.”
Teams that volunteered on the project were mentored and supervised by Habitat Construction Manager Leonard Farrugia of Carolina Crawlspace Solutions. He presented gifts to the homeowner, including an American flag donated by Woodmen Life.
Habitat Development Director Alice Ellis presented Ms. Reels the keys to her new home. After reading a poem, she said, “One person can make a difference.”
Light refreshments were served, including a colorful cupcake cake with the words “Welcome Home Reels Family!” written on top.
Ms. Blizzard said now that the project is finished, there are other families waiting for their home builds to be completed. Work has begun on the site of future Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity homes on Lincoln Drive, which will provide affordable, single-family housing for 17 families. Clearing began on the 4.9-acre tract Oct. 13.
There are nine lots on the site. Ms. Blizzard said the plan is to start building a single-family house on the first lot in March and eight townhouses in June or July. Each townhouse will be a duplex, able to house two families.
Ms. Blizzard is working with the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources to obtain necessary permits for a retention pond for the property.
There are two other families waiting for their home builds to begin prior to the Lincoln Drive project, as well. One involves the expansion of a home. A second is being done in Jacksonville, as Crystal Coast Habitat covers Carteret and Onslow counties.
Ms. Blizzard said volunteers and donations are needed, and Habitat has COVID-19 safety precautions in place for those who want to volunteer. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at habitatcrystalcoast.org or by calling the office at 252-223-2111.
Those interested in making tax-deductible donations can give on the website or mail checks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28557.
Another way to help the organization is by purchasing items at the Habitat ReStore on Highway 70 near Newport. Proceeds from the purchase of items are used to support projects and the organization. Donations are also welcome at the ReStore.
