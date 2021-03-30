NEWPORT — The U.S. Forest Service confirmed it is conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday in the Croatan National Forest in and around Newport.
In a post on the service’s Facebook page, officials said the burn includes 451 acres off Hibbs Road in Newport and 2,727 acres off Pringle and Millis roads, southwest of Newport.
The public is advised of firefighting traffic in the area while the burn is conducted.
