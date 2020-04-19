Bogue meeting canceled, town hall closes
The Monday Bogue Town Council meeting has been canceled because of the threat of the novel coronavirus, according to Town Clerk Elizabeth Sweeney. In addition, she said the town hall on Chimney Branch Road is closed until further notice.
She anticipates the next council meeting will be Monday, May 18 at 6 p.m. in town hall.
“Please call 252-393-3055 for town business,” Ms. Sweeney added. “The call will forward to another number and will be answered. Emails will also be answered during normal workday hours.”
Disaster center closes
The N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church has closed its disaster center at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport until further notice due to the novel coronavirus.
Site manager Greg Ehrler said he hopes to reopen the center in August.
Town officials clarify self-quarantine requirements
Thursday, Pine Knoll Shores officials issued a second supplemental emergency order to clarify self-quarantine requirements.
According to the supplemental emergency order, all residents and non-residents of Pine Knoll Shores arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in Pine Knoll Shores, to self-quarantine for a period of 14 consecutive days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.
The new supplemental order defines “self-quarantine” as persons remaining at all times on their property so as to avoid travel on public streets, avoid public and public trust property, avoid public places where other people are present and to not receive any visitors on the person’s property other than members of the person’s immediate family.
Physical shopping trips, whether for groceries or other items, remain prohibited during self-quarantine.
The new supplemental order also defines “a person’s property” as the dwelling house and yard occupied by the resident or nonresident at the time of arrival in Pine Knoll Shores. The yard does not include common areas of condominiums or subdivisions.
All other measures in the April 9 supplemental emergency order remain in effect, the town said.
NCDOT announces Newport road closure
A section of a Carteret County road will be closed for about a month while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert.
Nine Mile Road near Milldam Branch in Newport will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Friday, May 22 while crews replace a culvert damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Drivers will be detoured onto Nine Foot Road, Highway 70 and Roberts Road to return to Nine Mile Road.
NCDOT says motorists should plan ahead for their commute, as it may take longer than normal, and slow down when driving near the work zone.
Town seeks bids for WORA walkway work
Roughly 19 months after Hurricane Florence caused severe damage to the walkway to the beach at the town’s Western Ocean Regional Access, officials are seeking bids to demolish the structure and replace it.
The town advertised for bids for the project Tuesday, and they are due at town hall by Monday, April 27. The major access, one of two in the town, is at the end of Islander Drive and has more than 160 parking spaces.
The project is one of the last major Florence-related repair jobs left in town.
The WORA parking lot is closed now because of the novel coronavirus threat, and the beach at the end of the walkway received sand this past week in the ongoing Bogue Banks nourishment project.
MHC planners to meet Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will conduct a virtual meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via electronic meeting platform Zoom.
In order to attend the meeting, register in advance at us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/uJQqfuyoqzItCeYnWgW1Me9zg7c26n1XTA. Once you have successfully registered, you will receive an email from jonathan.snyder@moreheadcitync.org with the meeting ID and password required to enter the meeting.
If you would like to speak during the meeting, contact Planning Board Secretary Annie Bunnell at 252-726-6848, ext. 103, or annie.bunnell@moreheadcitync.org at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
