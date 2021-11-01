Newport Christmas Parade set to return Dec. 5 after 3-year hiatus

NEWPORT — It’s been three years, but volunteers and town officials are aiming to bring back the Newport Christmas Parade in celebration of the coming holiday season.
Newport parks and recreation director Kathy Jo Buttery announced Oct. 13 the 46th Newport Christmas Parade is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. The parade was last held in 2018, according to Ms. Buttery, and it had about 169 entries.
“We were scheduled to have one in 2019, but it had to be cancelled for inclement weather…we were unable to have one in 2020 because of the governor’s order,” she said of safety restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Many state restrictions have now been relaxed.
Ms. Buttery said as of Tuesday there were 40 entries for the 2021 parade.
“Registrations normally increase during the month of November,” she noted.
Ms. Buttery went on to say the community’s response to the returning parade has been extremely positive, with many “ready to get back to some kind of normalcy.”
“We feel we need to bring the community together to help spread joy and happiness for the Christmas season,” she continued. “This year has been difficult, and it’s an opportunity to bring something positive to our community.”
Interested parade participants may contact Ms. Buttery for an application by calling 252-223-4749, ext. 207, or by email kbuttery@townofnewport.com.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
