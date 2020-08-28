Emerald Isle cancels popular Christmas Parade

EMERALD ISLE —The town’s long-running and popular Christmas Parade along Highway 58 fell victim to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic Friday when Emerald Isle officials announced it has been canceled.
It had been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.
“It just felt terrible to do it,” Town Manager Matt Zapp told the News-Times. “Everybody has kept saying things will be better by June, then July, then August, but now we’re looking at November and December and there are still real concerns. We really hated to do this, and we’re going come up with some alternative events we hope people will enjoy.”
He said for the safety of the public, the event had to be canceled.
In a press release Friday, Mr. Zapp said the decision was made in cooperation with the Emerald Isle Business Association.
“The timing of this decision may appear premature,” he said. “However, the coming months are an integral time to secure volunteers, plan and organize event participants that travel from all over our state.
“We recognize that individuals, families and businesses are faced with monumental challenges. Cancelation of the parade will help many groups plan ahead and avoid unnecessary costs,” he continued.
On various Emerald Isle-related Facebook sites, there have been mentions of organizing an “unofficial” Emerald Isle Christmas parade.
