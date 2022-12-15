CEDAR POINT — Last Friday afternoon, Dec. 9, with the Monday deadline fast approaching for donations to Cedar Point’s annual Toys for Tots drive, things looked a little bleak.
“This year we are sorely lacking in our collections,” said Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun at the time. “Please find it in your hearts to drop a new, unwrapped toy in one of the collection boxes.”
By Wednesday, the day after U.S. Marines picked up the toys Tuesday night during a board of commissioners’ meeting in the town hall, Calhoun, who has led the effort for years, was singing a different tune.
The newspaper had run a story online over the weekend about the need, and Calhoun said Tracie Wade-Cronkhite of 97.9 Bear Radio in Bayboro assisted with free publicity urging residents to donate.
“We were overwhelmed,” Calhoun said. “I got choked up. It was so awesome. We had a total of 37 boxes, all full to the brim with toys and six bikes. We had special elves at work.”
Residents also responded to Calhoun’s statement last week that the town’s Operation Bundle Up – which collects winter clothing for Carteret County students who need it – was also going slowly this year.
Wednesday, Calhoun said, “I also got a pile of coats to deliver next week.”
The Toys for Tots program, sponsored for decades by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides gifts for children up to age 14 who otherwise might receive little or nothing.
Operation Bundle Up collects coats, hoodies, mittens and gloves for distribution to Carteret County in schools to students identified by school counselors.
Those who want to donate warm-weather clothing can bring items to the town hall for distribution all winter. The town hall is at 427 Sherwood Ave. off Highway 24 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
