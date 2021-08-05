BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl from Peletier.
According to a Thursday release from the CCSO, Kadynce Lynn Duff was reported as a runaway from her residence on North Red Maple Court in Peletier Wednesday. She is described as a 15-year-old white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and there is no known clothing description of what she may be wearing.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
