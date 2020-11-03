Voters pick Judge Rowe for Superior Court seat

BEAUFORT — Current District Court Judge Clinton Rowe handily won his race Tuesday for the District 3B Superior Court seat formerly held by now-retired Judge John Nobles.
The Republican District Committee chose Judge Rowe to run for the seat in June, and Democrats that same month chose his opponent, Brenda George of New Bern.
Judge Rowe finished with 63,016 votes in the district, which includes Carteret County, while Ms. George tallied 34,210.
Judge Rowe was elected to the district court seat in November 2012 and took office in January 2013. He went on to be reelected without opposition in 2016., and that term expires in December.
In addition to Carteret, the district includes Craven and Pamlico counties.
