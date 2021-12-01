Wildlife commission advises North Carolinians to share land with increasing black bear population

RALEIGH — State wildlife managers and their partners want to remind North Carolina residents, including those in Carteret County, rebounding black bear populations may lead to more sightings.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued a notice Monday noting with sprawling development, increasing human populations and the desire to live and recreate in areas that were once remote, combined with the successful restoration of black bear populations have resulted in more frequent sightings of bears, even in populous areas. Black bears in North Carolina have primarily been sighted in the western and eastern parts of the state, including Carteret County.
WRC district wildlife biologist Chris Kent said in a Monday interview with the News-Times Carteret County has “a pretty healthy black bear population.”
“It’s a very wide county and is very diverse from the east side to the west,” Mr. Kent said. “On the east side you have North River Farms; it’s very rural and very attractive to bears, with a lot of agriculture…The southern part is more developed, and on the west, Croatan National Forest is almost the entire west side. In the southwest, it’s actually a black bear sanctuary.”
Black bear sightings aren’t uncommon, according to Mr. Kent. Bears have been seen moving through populated neighborhoods, even in developed areas, like Beaufort.
He stressed the best response to a bear sighting is to avoid contact, keep food out of reach and let the bear pass through. He cited an incident where a black bear was spotted in New Bern and was trapped in a tree in someone’s backyard for four days because onlookers kept hanging around to take pictures.
While the bear population in Carteret County hasn’t noticeably grown, according to Mr. Kent, he has noticed a lot of new development in recent years. He said bears, like all wildlife, face habitat loss, which can result in more sightings without more bears.
One danger in particular Mr. Kent stressed is bears crossing roads. He advised drivers to slow down, especially at night, as during the fall and early winter, bears are roaming and hunting for food.
“I tend to see about 10 to 25 bears hit by cars a year in Carteret County,” he said.
The WRC said as the human footprint continues to expand into bear habitat, there is a growing need for people to share the land and avoid human-bear conflicts.
“Recognizing this need, wildlife agencies throughout the southeast have been working together to develop a strategy for educating the public on best practices to coexist with black bears,” the WRC said. “In 2018, the 15 member states of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies launched BearWise.”
BearWise is a regional outreach effort to provide science-based resources and communicate consistent and effective messaging about how to live responsibly with black bears.
Securing attractants, such as garbage and bird feeders, is the most effective and longterm solution to preventing and resolving human-bear conflicts. As such, some states have adopted formal BearWise Community Recognition programs to encourage broad participation in reducing bear attractants.
“Communities in North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida are making the commitment to be BearWise,” the WRC said, “which is having a positive impact on bear conservation efforts.”
In North Carolina, four communities in the western part of the state have achieved WRC BearWise Community Recognition by adopting programs and efforts to adhere to the Six BearWise Basics:
- Never feed or approach bears.
- Secure food, garbage and recycling.
- Remove bird feeders when bears are active.
- Never leave pet food outdoors.
- Clean and store grills.
- Alert neighbors to bear activity.
The WRC said, however, that “unfortunately, not all communities have the same resources.”
“There can be barriers to recognition,” the commission said, “including income disparities, lack of an existing unifying structure and residents’ varying willingness to change behavior and their perceptions of black bears. Making the BearWise Community Recognition program more accessible to a wide variety of communities is a priority of the program.”
Visit BearWise.org for more information.
