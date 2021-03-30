Middle school students reunited as expanded in-person instruction begins

BROAD CREEK — The sign in front of Broad Creek Middle School seemed to sum up the feelings of many middle school students who reported together Monday for the first time in more than a year — “Reunited and it feels so good!”
With the majority of Carteret County’s public middle school students reporting to four days a week in-person instruction, it means most of the county’s public school students are now in classrooms a majority of the week. That hasn’t happened since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the school campuses across the state more than a year ago.
For BCMS eighth-grader Noah Whitley, the return to in-person learning couldn’t happen soon enough.
“I’m excited. We have really not seen a lot of our friends in more than a year,” he said. “COVID has messed up a lot of our events and sports.”
Eighth-grader Leah Gadams agreed.
“I am thrilled. I am ready to see my friends,” she said.
Her mother, Lisa Gadams, however, wasn’t as enthusiastic.
“I have a child at Croatan (High School) who is virtual, but (Leah) really wanted to be back with her friends,” Ms. Gadams said. “I thought they should have stayed on the Plan B schedule. If the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) begin to climb, I will pull her out and place her on virtual.”
That Plan B schedule is a combination of remote and virtual learning on alternating days, but middle schools Monday transitioned to Plan A, with four-day per week in-person instruction and remote Wednesdays.
Parent Brandy Edwards, on the other hand, who had a sixth-grader reporting, was ready for her children to go back to in-person instruction.
“I definitely think at the middle schools it’s more important because of their management skills to keep up with school work on the virtual schedule,” Ms. Edwards said.
High school students reported on the expanded in-person schedule March 22. Wednesday will remain a virtual teaching day, and parents still have the option to keep students on a remote learning plan. Elementary students have attended on a Plan A in-person schedule all year.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said as of Monday, 81% of the system’s students are attending in-person, and 19% all virtual.
BCMS principal Sarah Weinhold said 86% of the parents at her school opted to place children on the in-person schedule.
With nearly 700 students at the school, Ms. Weinhold and her staff, with help from the County Sheriff’s Department, were busy Monday morning directing a long line of traffic into the parking lot off of Highway 24.
“We’ve only had half of our students attending at a time, so this is the first time we’ve had them all together on the same schedule. The back-up is happening because we have to do health checks on each student before they can exit their car. We have 10 staff out here checking temperatures and we’ve practiced for this. I think it’s going really well.”
She added that it was important for the public to be aware of the additional traffic with most students now on the same schedule.
“We’ve got Croatan High School, Bogue Sound Elementary and Broad Creek Middle all within a mile of each other, so people driving on Highway 24 need to be mindful of that in the mornings and afternoons,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Ms. Weinhold said she was glad to get most of the students back in classrooms.
“We are so excited about having students back in the building four days a week. This is the closest to a normal schedule we have experienced in over a year and we are ready to have some sort of normalcy back in our building,” she said. “I appreciate the trust parents put in our staff to provide a healthy environment for students.”
She said the school would continue to follow the safety guidelines provided by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and state and county health officials.
“The most noticeable changes will be in the classrooms and on the buses. We will be social distancing to the extent possible in our classrooms and common areas throughout the school as directed by the (Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit),” she said. “On buses students will be two to three to a seat based on the number of riders. We will continue with all other layers of protection such as screening questions, sanitizing and mask wearing until directed otherwise.”
BCMS health and physical education instructor James Martin, who was helping with health screenings Monday, said he, too, was happy to get students back in classrooms.
“I definitely think it’s going to help with grades,” he said. “I have a son at Croatan High School and I was glad to get him back in-person. I don’t think the virtual teaching was a good match for him. There’s just nothing that can replace face-to-face instruction.”
Dr. Jackson said he visited middle schools Monday and was pleased to see so many students back in classrooms.
“I have seen such great enthusiasm in each middle school that I have visited today,” Dr. Jackson said in an email Monday. “Students are looking forward to reconnecting with friends and the teachers are happy to have students back. I am very proud of our administrators, teachers and staff who have all worked very hard to be ready for this day.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
