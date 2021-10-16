Cape Carteret rezones residential lot to accommodate plumber’s office, warehouse

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to rezone a 2.1-acre tract at 704 Highway 58, between the highway and Hunter Brown Drive, to clear the way for a new plumber’s office and plumbing supply warehouse.
The vote came after a public hearing, conducted during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The zoning changed from R-30 (residential, minimum lot size 20,000 square feet) to B-20, a zone intended for retail businesses. Carteret County’s tax office lists the property owner as Ken Hudson of Cape Carteret. He did not speak during the public hearing.
The only speaker was resident Paxon Holz, who favored the rezoning and said she supports small business and believes Cape Carteret needs a good plumber.
The property is currently occupied by a small house.
Commissioner Mike King cast the sole dissenting vote against the rezoning, saying he thought the vote should be delayed until after completion of the town’s land-use plan update.
Town manager Zach Steffey said adjoining property owners, notified by letters as required, had not raised any objections to the rezoning.
Also during the meeting:
- The board approved a new ABC license for the Handy Mart at the intersection of Highway 24 and Taylor Notion Road. It was necessary, according to the state, because of a change in ownership.
- The board set an annual fee of $25 for storage of a kayak on new racks in parks at the end of Holly Lane and Bayshore Drive. The racks will be rented first come, first served.
Commissioner Steve Martin said he expects the racks will be popular and there might have to be some sort of “lottery” system to determine who gets to use them until more can be installed.
Commissioner Mike King and resident Roy Fish constructed and installed the racks at no cost to the town.
