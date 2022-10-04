The Beaufort Police Department is hosting National Night Out 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Boys & Girls Club, 601 Mulberry St., Beaufort. The event is free and features fun activities, food and giveaways.
The Beaufort Police Department is hosting National Night Out 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Boys & Girls Club, 601 Mulberry St., Beaufort. The event is free and features fun activities, food and giveaways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.