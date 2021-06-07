BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education is set to adopt a $52.68 million budget revision Tuesday, with much of that amount being appropriated to build new additions and meet multiple facility needs.
Of that, $42 million is borrowing thanks to a school bond referendum approved by voters in November. There is an additional $10 million in state money from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund for construction and needed improvements.
The remainder of the budget revision includes amounts allocated to the school system in state, local, federal and special revenues to meet a variety of needs for the district, from teacher salaries for summer school to four stop-arm cameras on buses.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. The meeting will be open at full capacity for the public and will be broadcast live on the district’s YouTube channel. A public comment time will be held at the beginning of the meeting.
Prior to that, board members will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. for personnel matters. If action is taken following the closed meeting, it will take place during the regular meeting, according to board attorney Neil Whitford.
Some of the projects funded in part through the capital needs-based funds include building new classrooms, a gymnasium and dining, science and band rooms at West Carteret High School; a new multipurpose “gymnatorium” at White Oak Elementary School; new classrooms and a gymnasium at Croatan High School; a new gymnasium at East Carteret High School; and a 14-classroom addition at Broad Creek Elementary School. Officials say the total cost of the projects is $24.6 million, with the county providing dollar-for-dollar matching funds.
The announcement of the grant award came in January.
In other action under the regular agenda, the board is set to:
- Recognize CHS junior Luke Kahrimanovic for earning his Eagle Scout for work he completed on the Carteret Preschool playground in Newport.
- Recognize recent ECHS graduates Bennie Brooks and Ellie Fulcher for receiving N.C. High School Athletic Association Heart of a Champion Awards.
- Receive information regarding the N.C. Department of Public Instruction eliminating its 12-month installment payment plan for 10-month employees due to a statewide business system modernization. The state is recommending employees work with their chosen financial institutions to establish summer savings accounts. The elimination takes effect for the 2021-22 academic year.
- Consider reappointment of Catherine Parker to the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
- Receive the first reading of numerous policy revisions.
- Receive updates on bond projects.
- Announce that there will be no July meeting, but the board will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, June 28 to consider adoption of a fiscal 2020-21 final budget amendment and a continuing budget resolution for fiscal 2021-22. The meeting will be in the gym at Morehead City Elementary School.
- Receive comments from Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board will:
- Consider approval of personnel matters, fundraiser requests and student transfer requests.
- Consider approval of the same accountability model used for the 2020-21 academic year at Bridges Alternative School in Morehead City for the 2021-22 year.
- Consider approval of child nutrition contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Recommended bids are: $2.1 million to Sysco for food, $287,126 to Sysco for supplies, $115,209 to R&H Produce for produce, $5,896 to Hershey for ice cream and $1.1 million to Maola for milk.
- Consider approval of memorandum of understanding with The Bridge Downeast on Harkers Island for after-school and summer enrichment programs for students at Smyrna Elementary, Down East Middle, Atlantic Elementary and Harkers Island Elementary schools.
- Consider approval of the school system’s Career and Technical Education plan for the 2021-22 academic year.
- Consider approval of the State Board of Education’s school-based mental health policy and initiative for the county school system. The policy will take affect Thursday, July 1.
- Consider approval of school fees for the 2021-22 academic year.
- Consider approval of a one-year contract with Johnson Controls Planned Service at a cost of $58,631 for environmental control services in county schools.
