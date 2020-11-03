Habitat for Humanity kicks off multi-family project

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity has begun work on the site of future homes, which will provide affordable single-family housing for 17 families.
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Tammy Blizzard said clearing on the 4.9-acre tract on Lincoln Drive in Newport began Oct. 13.
“We purchased the property several years ago,” Ms. Blizzard said. “We’re clearing the property and it already has water, sewer and electrical connections.”
There are nine lots on the site. Ms. Blizzard said the plan is to start building a single-family house on the first lot in March and eight townhouses on the remaining lots in June or July. Each townhouse will be a duplex, able to house two families.
Ms. Blizzard said the project will provide much-needed affordable housing in Carteret County.
“We have a lack of affordable housing in this area, and after Hurricane Florence, we still have many families in need of housing,” she said. “For the town (of Newport) this will bring in tax dollars, as well. It’s a win-win for families and the town.”
She added there are two critical pieces needed to complete the project.
“My biggest two hurdles are state stormwater permitting and funding,” Ms. Blizzard said, explaining the nonprofit organization is dependent on donations and volunteers.
“We need donations. We will need to put a road and curbs in, and that alone will be well over $100,000,” she said.
Ms. Blizzard is already working through the permitting process with the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources to obtain necessary permits for a retention pond for the project.
As well as the Lincoln Drive project, Crystal Coast Habitat is finishing up a house on Chatham Street in Newport for a single mother and her four children. That home is expected to be ready by Thanksgiving.
Once that house is finished, there are two other families waiting for their home builds to begin prior to the Lincoln Drive project. One involves the expansion of an existing home. A second is being done in Jacksonville, since Crystal Coast Habitat covers Carteret and Onslow counties.
Those interested in volunteering on a build can sign up at habitatcrystalcoast.org or by calling the office at 252-223-2111.
Those interested in making tax-deductible donations can give on the Habitat website or mail checks to Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 789, Newport, NC 28557.
Another way to help the organization is by purchasing items at the Habitat ReStore on Highway 70 near Newport. Proceeds from the purchase of items are used to support projects and the organization. Donations are also welcome at the ReStore.
