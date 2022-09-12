NEWPORT — As traditional as apple cider in fall, so too is Garner’s Fall Festival, held each October at Garner Farms.
This year’s festival, which features a corn maze, hayrides to the U-pick pumpkin patch, a corn kernel pit and more, will be held Oct. 1-30. There are also games and dual racing pipe slides. Concessions will be available for additional purchase.
The fall festival with related events will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October for the general public, with the last admission at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $12 per person for ages 4 and up and includes a $3 pumpkin voucher for the pumpkin patch. Parking is available for the event at 5878 Highway 70, next to Floyd’s Auto Body Shop in Newport.
For those just wanting to do the hayride to the pumpkin patch, it will be offered 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tractor will leave every hour on the hour. It will also be offered 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and will depart every 20 minutes.
Parking for the pumpkin patch only will be at Garner Farms, with check-in at Garner’s Landscaping. The cost for just the hayride and pumpkin patch is $5 for ages 4 and up and includes a $3 pumpkin voucher.
Tickets for both the fall festival and hayrides to the pumpkin patch may be purchased at the door upon arrival. Tickets can also be purchased ahead of time at Garner Farms or Garner’s Landscaping. They are not offering online ticket sales this year.
The Garners are also offering educational field trips for pre-scheduled school groups. Teachers should call 252-241-1184 to book a slot ahead of time.
In addition, the Garners will offer a Home School Appreciation Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 for home school groups only. Home school groups will get a field trip rate of $10 per person. The cost includes admission to the corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a small pumpkin to take home and other family friendly activities.
There will not be concessions available on Home School Appreciation Day, so those attending should bring a snack/lunch and refreshments. Water is recommended. An adult chaperone must be present, and all attending must pay admission.
For those interested in Home School Appreciation Day, send a Facebook message on the Garners’ Fall Festival page, call 252-241-1184 or email GarnersCornMaze@gmail.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
