NEWPORT — Damaging wind gusts and severe thunderstorms may occur Thursday and early Thursday night, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued notice Thursday morning that a cold front moving through the Carteret County area may result in isolated severe weather Thursday afternoon through early Thursday night. NWS meteorologists said they expect the winds to strengthen through Thursday, with the possibility of gusts reaching 40-45 mph.
“The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts,” the NWS said. “However, a brief tornado is also possible.”
Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon into early Thursday night. The NWS said wind gusts may result in unsecured objects outdoors being blown around, as well as breaking tree limbs.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/
