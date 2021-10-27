Meteorologists warn of risk of severe weather late Thursday, early Friday

NEWPORT — Carteret County residents and visitors may see severe weather Thursday night into Friday morning, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office announced Wednesday morning a complex low pressure system may affect the area Thursday and Friday. This system will bring the potential for several hazards, according to NWS meteorologists.
“Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning,” the NWS said in its announcement. “Damaging wind gusts, a few tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall are possible.”
Coastal hazards may also occur during this time. The NWS said there’s also the potential for rough surf, minor beach erosion and localized ocean overwash for the Outer Banks Thursday night into Friday. However, the NWS said these hazards are forecast primarily for the area north of Cape Hatteras.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Editor's note: This headline was updated at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, to fix a typo.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
