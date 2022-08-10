MOREHEAD CITY — Robin Blasiman of Beaufort, a mother of two, waited in a long line Wednesday to receive free school supplies for her children during the Stuff the Bus distribution at Parkview Baptist Church.
“I’ve been here since 4:30 a.m.,” she said. “This means a lot as a mother with two girls and inflation being so high. It means our girls will be able to get the school supplies they need to be successful in school.”
Her children were among 537 receiving free book bags and school supplies. That number represents a 36% increase over the 395 children receiving assistance last year.
The Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church, said he had anticipated more families needing help this year.
“There’s a big demand because of inflation,” he said. “I knew the overall need would increase.”
In addition to school supplies, families were able to select a new pair of free shoes for each child and get free haircuts for their children thanks to volunteer barbers and cosmetologists. Information was also available from the Carteret County Health Department and the school system’s Child Nutrition Department.
For families unable to make it Wednesday, a second distribution will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at Newport Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School, Broad Creek Middle School and Beaufort Elementary School. However, hairstylists and other extras will not be available at that distribution.
Rev. Carswell thanked residents for their outpouring of support during the Stuff the Bus school supply drive held the last weekend of July that provided the bulk of the items being given away.
“It was an amazing supply drive,” he said. “I’m impressed with Carteret County giving. Even in times of struggle, we got enough supplies to provide for 600 kids.”
For the weekend distribution, Rev. Carswell said the church still has enough supplies to help about 200 children thanks to additional giving and resources.
The church partners with the county school system, businesses and organizations to sponsor Stuff the Bus, and Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was grateful for the community support. He attended the distribution on Wednesday.
“Seeing the smiles on the faces of children and teenagers as they tried on new shoes, picked out school supplies and got their haircut has been the highlight of my summer,” he said. “I am incredibly grateful and appreciative of the many community volunteers and the church families that have come together to ensure our students are well-equipped and prepared to start a brand-new school year of learning. Moments like these are when we see the incredible heart of the Crystal Coast and know that our students are loved by this community.”
Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor agreed.
“It means a lot to kids in need,” he said. “It’s not surprising to see this support in Carteret County because we help each other out. It’s what we do.”
Volunteers working at the various stations set up throughout the church agreed they were there because of their love for children and the community.
Rynaldo Pineiro, a student in the Craven Community College barber school who was volunteering to cut hair, said, “I love to do it. We get to give back, and this helps people who may not always be able to afford to get their kids’ haircuts.”
Tina Dowd of Beaufort, a single mother with three children, said she appreciated the support.
“This helps out a lot, especially with inflation and being a single mom,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.