Cedar Point commissioner to propose shift to manager form of government

CEDAR POINT — Commissioner John Nash said he will introduce a resolution next month to switch to the manager form of government and add a sixth elected official to the Cedar Point governing body.
Speaking during Tuesday’s board meeting, conducted on Zoom, Mr. Nash said he believes it’s the right time for the change from a town administrator to a manger and to add a fifth commissioner in 2021 to serve with the mayor and four board members.
“We now have six employees and a $985,000 budget,” he said.
In an interview Wednesday, he said he believes that combined with continued growth in the town, there’s ample justification for the changes.
Cedar Point, Mr. Nash said Tuesday night, is the only remaining town in the county with a significant number of employees and a substantial budget not to have gone to the manager system.
Two other towns have no manager or administrator. Bogue has one part-time employee and Peletier has a part-time clerk and a part-time code enforcement officer. Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Morehead City, Newport and Pine Knoll Shores all have managers.
Another reason to change, Mr. Nash told the board, is the town is growing fast, with new businesses coming in and quite a few residential subdivisions in the works for remaining tracts of vacant land.
“The system just isn’t working as well as it did back in 1988,” when the town was chartered, Mr. Nash added.
Town Administrator David Rief mentioned that growth during the meeting Tuesday, also citing the major subdivision in the works on Andy Ennett’s 41-plus acre property near the intersection of Highway 58 and Highway 24.
If the system does change, Mr. Rief could be elevated to manager in the new system, Mr. Nash said.
Part of the problem with the administrator system, Mr. Nash said, is that while most employees fall under the supervision of one commissioner, that’s not always the case. For example, he said, Public Works Director Don Redfearn reports to Mr. Nash for parks and recreation work and Commissioner Frankie Winberry for public works, as well as to Mr. Rief and Mayor Scott Hatsell.
“We need to clean that up, have more clear lines of communication and direction,” Mr. Nash said.
Under the administrator system, called “mayor-council” in state statutes, commissioners or council members oversee individual departments. Under the manager system, known as “council-manager,” the manager is head of all departments and, at least in theory, can hire or fire employees without board approval, except for the town attorney.
An administrator can also do that, but only if specifically granted that authority by the board.
None of the other commissioners addressed Mr. Nash’s announcement Tuesday night, but he said Wednesday he hadn’t expected them to do so, as his comments came at the end of the agenda.
His goal, he said Wednesday, was to get the idea out for thought and public consumption, and to have it discussed by the board at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 meeting. At that meeting, he said, he hopes the board will approve a resolution of intent, which would get the paperwork started at the state level to make the change.
The board would hold a public hearing, possibly as early as November, and could vote then. State law also allows the change to be enacted through a referendum.
Cape Carteret, which borders Cedar Point, did it by a board vote, but residents initiated a referendum later to change back to an administrator. It failed.
As for adding a new town commission seat in Cedar Point, Mr. Nash said it would give the voters more chances to express their will.
In the 2019 election, the seats of the mayor and two commissioners were up for a vote. In 2021, two commissioners are up.
Under Mr. Nash’s plan, the town could just add an open seat for that election, and from then on, voters could vote on three seats every two years. The delay until the 2021 election would obviate the need for commissioners to appoint a new board member between the time of the government form change and the November election, he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.