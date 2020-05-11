Carteret County reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The County Health Department Monday reported three additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County, bringing the total to 35.
According to a release, of the 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight patients are considered active cases, 24 have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are deceased.
Medical providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for testing from 697 patients, resulting in 35 positive confirmation, 647 negative results, one inconclusive and 14 pending tests.
An updated map of confirmed cases by zip code is found on the county website at carteretcountync.gov. According to the map, two of the new cases are in the 28570 zip code covering Newport, and one case is in Morehead City, zip code 28557.
Residents experiencing symptoms compatible with COVID-19, such as fever and cough, should immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.