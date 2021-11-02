Election day arrives: Polls open across Carteret in 2021 town contests

CARTERET COUNTY — Polls opened bright and early at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to welcome voters in Carteret County’s 2021 municipal elections.
Eligible voters can cast their ballots for town offices, and all those in line by 7:30 p.m. – when polls close – will be allowed to vote.
The county has opened 12 polling sites this year. They are:
- Atlantic Beach: Town hall, 1010 W. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
- Beaufort No. 1: Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 601 Mulberry St. in Beaufort.
- Bogue: Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road in Newport.
- Cape Carteret/Cedar Point: Western Park Community Center, 271 Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point.
- Emerald Isle: Recreation center, 7506 Emerald Drive in Emerald Isle.
- Indian Beach/Salter Path/Pine Knoll Shores: Town hall, 100 Municipal Circle in Pine Knoll Shores.
- Morehead No. 1: Parks and recreation building, 1600 Fisher St. in Morehead City.
- Morehead No. 2: Carteret County Health Department, 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City.
- Morehead No. 3: Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24 in Morehead City.
- Morehead No. 4: Open Door Baptist Church, 227 Highway 24 in Morehead City.
- Newport No. 1: St. James United Methodist Church, 1011 Orange St. in Newport.
- Peletier: Town hall, 1603 Highway 58 in Peletier.
Some changes to polling places include:
- Beaufort No. 2 (Carteret County Schools central office) and North River (East Carteret High School) voters will cast a ballot at Beaufort No. 1 (Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain on Mulberry Street).
- Newport No. 2 (Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church) and Wildwood voters who live in Newport limits (Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center) will cast a ballot at Newport No. 1 (St. James United Methodist Church on Orange Street).
Wildwood voters who live in Morehead City limits (Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center) will vote at Morehead No. 4 (Open Door Baptist Church on Highway 24).
Additionally, voters in the Atlantic Beach precinct are reminded they are voting at the temporary town hall location at 1010 W. Fort Macon Road, as the old town hall has been torn down.
On election day, voters must visit their assigned precinct. To find yours, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/.
The polling sites cannot take voted absentee-by-mail ballots, so voters with outstanding ones must postmark them by election day or take them to the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
No ID is required to vote this year.
