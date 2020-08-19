Carteret County commissioners express continued support for Confederate statue

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners reaffirmed its support for keeping a Confederate statue on the grounds of the county courthouse after some residents requested the statute be removed.
Several people spoke during the public comment portion of the board’s regular meeting Monday evening regarding the statue of an unnamed Confederate soldier standing atop a pedestal on the courthouse grounds. In contrast to last month’s meeting, when a crowd showed up in support of preserving the statue, many of the residents Monday asked commissioners to consider moving it to a new location.
“I’m asking not for it to be destroyed, since I love history, but let it be in a place my grandchildren can go and look and remember, let it be me to sit there and tell them about where we were during these times and what we’ve overcome,” said Donald Crooms of Morehead City, who noted he is descendant of enslaved people. “…I would say moving it, removing it and putting it somewhere else where there is local history and state history would set us a step forward to all being one people and one county.”
Most of the speakers advocated for relocating the statue somewhere it can be given proper historical context, such as Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach or in a place dedicated to Civil War history. Many said they felt the public grounds of the county courthouse isn’t an appropriate place for the statue, which was funded and dedicated in the 1920s by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“Even if you think the Civil War was not about slavery, do you think it is correct to honor the flag of a former enemy of the United States of America on public land owned and maintained by Carteret County tax dollars?” Beaufort resident Nicky Laak said.
A pair of opposing Change.org petitions are circulating over the statue, one calling for its removal and one asking it be preserved. Both petitions had more than 2,400 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Carteret County’s Confederate statue has come under scrutiny in the past, with groups calling either for its removal or preservation in recent years. Renewed interest over the monument was sparked by nationwide protests and growing awareness of police brutality against black Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, with Confederate statues being removed around the country.
Some eastern North Carolina communities have removed or relocated their own Confederate monuments in light of recent events. In June, Kinston moved a statue that formerly stood outside the Kinston Lenoir County Visitors and Information Center to a historic Civil War battleground, and Pitt County officials are still searching for a permanent home for a statue removed from outside the courthouse in Greenville.
Only Commissioner Robin Comer indicated Monday he was open to the possibility of relocating the statute, saying perhaps it could be moved to Fort Macon. He said the statue may be better suited to somewhere with historical context and where it could be maintained and preserved.
“We got a whole other perspective on the statue tonight, I don’t know where we’re going to go from here with it,” Mr. Comer said. “…I’m definitely not for tearing it down and getting rid of it, I don’t believe in destroying such things, but I’ve put some thought into relocation and it is not the craziest thing we’ve heard.”
The other commissioners, however, seemed adamant about keeping the statue on the grounds of the county courthouse.
“That statue is part of our Carteret County local, cultural history,” Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh said. “History is not private, it’s public. I see no advantage, no good coming out of trying to hide what happened in the past from the people living currently or the people in the future.
“That statue is out there to commemorate Carteret County dead,” he continued. “There’s nothing heroic about that statue, it’s not celebrating the war, it’s commemorating the people who died fighting for what they thought was right.”
Some commissioners did not acknowledge the public comments over the statue at all, but they previously expressed support for preserving it during last month’s meeting when the matter came up. One resident Monday requested the board consider formally placing the matter on the agenda for a future meeting, but commissioners did not indicate whether they would do so.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
