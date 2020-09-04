New Morehead City hall still on schedule for spring 2021 completion

MOREHEAD CITY — More than six months into construction, Morehead City officials say work on the new city hall building off Bridges Street is proceeding on schedule for a planned spring 2021 completion.
The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building Feb. 25, meaning construction recently surpassed the six-month mark. Those who pass by the 1100 block of Bridges Street will notice a two-story building now occupies the site that was little more than a pile of dirt half a year ago.
The firm hired to carry out the building project, Goldsboro-based Daniels & Daniels Construction Co., reported slight delays early in the process, but Morehead City Public Services Director Daniel Williams said construction has since gotten back on schedule and is moving forward as planned. Mr. Williams gave a construction update during a Morehead City Council workshop meeting Tuesday.
Mr. Williams reported the roof was completed last week, and workers this week are finishing spraying the exterior of the building with insulation foam, which will then be covered over with bricks.
“We expect to have the brick masons probably starting next week, they’re already gearing up and getting their materials delivered,” Mr. Williams said.
In addition, electrical, plumbing and other work is being completed on the first floor of the building, and interior metal studs have been installed throughout the building. Mr. Williams hopes to give the city council a preliminary tour of the new building within a month.
Once complete, the new city hall will be a 22,000-square-foot, two-story building with attached council chambers that will house all government functions under the same roof for the first time in decades. Currently, city offices are split between the municipal building on S. 8th Street and the city hall building on Arendell Street.
The new city hall sits on the former site of the Charles S. Wallace school building, which was demolished last year to make way for the new construction. The city originally purchased the Charles S. Wallace building in 2006 for $1 million with the intention of restoring for use as the new city hall, but the project stalled for years, and the historic building fell into severe disrepair.
In 2018, the city council opted to build anew rather than take on the additional costs associated with renovating the nearly 100-year-old building.
The total project cost is estimated at about $7.6 million.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com
