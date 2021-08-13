Carteret public school teachers reflect on mask-optional policy as they head back for 2021-22 year

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County public school teachers were busy sorting books and organizing classrooms Wednesday, the first official day for teachers and staff to report for the 2021-22 academic year.
Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday school officials plan to make masks optional in Carteret County Schools for the year.
Many teachers at Morehead City Primary and West Carteret High schools were unmasked as they prepared their rooms for the return of students, which will be Monday, Aug. 23. Students will attend in-person on a normal schedule, with no virtual classes available to students in grades kindergarten through eight.
MCPS second-grade teacher Mary Castro said she plans to wear her mask part of the time, especially when students report for class.
“If kids are wearing them, I’m going to respect the wishes of parents,” she said. “If I’m up close to kids I will wear it, but when I’m up at the board and distanced from them, I probably won’t. I am vaccinated so I’m OK with that.”
Ms. Castro added that she will distance her students at 3 feet and only have two students per large desk. She also plans to frequently sanitize her room and have sanitation stations set up.
Despite challenges, she said she was looking forward to in-person learning with her students.
“Last year I did a virtual group of kids,” she said. “We need students in here. As hard as I tried, I don’t feel like I reached 100 percent of my kids. They can’t get everything they need virtually. They need not only the academics, but the socialization. They just don’t get that on Zoom.”
WCHS choral instructor Jeffrey Danielson said he plans to wear a mask the majority of the time once students return.
“I’ve had the vaccine, but I might personally wear the masks. I do like the flexibility of having the option, though. I just know that I’m ready to get back to what we’ve got to do, and that’s teaching. I know that we’ll have extra filtration and air purifiers going and we’ll continue to social distance as much as possible.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he and County Board of Education members would make adjustments as needed regarding masks and school attendance.
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” Dr. Jackson said in an email Thursday. “We are working closely with the local Health Department and are monitoring conditions throughout the county. I remain confident that our Board of Education will pivot in operational directives if conditions warrant.”
He pointed out that the Aug. 10 update to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, which directs school safety protocols, “continues to provide for local authority in determining if masks will be required in school buildings. The Carteret County Board of Education voted on July 28, 2021 to make masks optional in CCPS facilities. Any change to this decision would be considered by the Board of Education in a public meeting.”
As far as teachers reporting back to classrooms, Dr. Jackson said, “This week I have had the opportunity to address the faculty and staff in 14 of our 20 schools and have witnessed for myself their collective happiness and joy to be together. I am confident that I will see and feel the same thing in my remaining visits.”
He said he was confident teachers and staff would overcome challenges thrown at them during the upcoming year.
“As we face new challenges, we remember what we have been through and overcome in recent memory. Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Dorian, the pandemic impact on schools in 2019-20, and the pandemic impact on schools in 2020-21 all required selfless service on the part of so many. Having overcome those challenges, we are prepared to meet the challenges of the pandemic impact on schools in 2021-22 as well.”
As of June 2, the district employed 1,045 individuals. Dr. Jackson did say as of Thursday there were 35 employee vacancies in the school system, and of those, 19 are teacher assistant positions.
“The school system added 32 new teacher assistant positions using (federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization) funding this year to support students academically due to the pandemic.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
