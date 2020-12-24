Emerald Isle bar owner, others file COVID-related suit against Cooper

EMERALD ISLE — One of the 14 plaintiffs suing N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper over coronavirus closures of bars and nightclubs is Matthew Morel, owner of The Emerald Club off Highway 58 in Emerald Isle.
The bar owners contend in the suit, filed Tuesday in Carteret County Superior Court, they have been treated unfairly by the governor and have suffered financial losses because of the governor’s executive orders that forced closures during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which began hitting the state in March.
They allege in the suit the governor’s orders have violated the state constitution, and seek financial damages in excess of $25,000, plus whatever other compensation the court may deem necessary. They also seek a permanent injunction against the orders that closed their businesses, as well as against future orders that would do the same, plus a jury trial and payment to them of court costs.
The suit, which alleges neither the governor nor the state legislature has constitutional authority to prohibit individuals from making a living, names the governor as an officer of the state, not personally responsible for the damages.
The Emerald Isle bar owner is listed in the plaintiffs’ complaint as Wild Cherry, LN, L.L.C. His business is known locally as E-Club.
Wednesday, Mr. Morel said he met the other plaintiffs from across the state at a protest outside the governor’s mansion in Raleigh months ago. They all felt aggrieved and treated unfairly, he said, formed an association and chipped in what money they could to hire the attorney who filed the complaint, S.C. Kitchen of Raleigh.
Mr. Kitchen said Monday he believes the case is novel because it challenges the emergency powers of the governor of the state and asks for a three-judge panel. He called the challenge to the emergency powers “a new question.”
Mr. Morel said his private bar, which is well known for live music and holding benefits for local causes, was completely closed for months before he was allowed to begin operating, mostly outside, in the fall, still under limits imposed by the state.
“I lost the whole summer: Memorial Day weekend, July 4, Labor Day,” he said. “And it’s a seasonal business. But I feel lucky. At least we have a big outdoor space so we could do some things.”
He set up tents with heaters and has been pleased to see his customers and friends return, but other bars like his, he said, don’t outdoor space to work with and have suffered more.
Mr. Morel said he wouldn’t have felt compelled to participate in the suit were it not for what he considers the inequity of the governor’s executive orders. Some bars were allowed to open earlier; those in hotels, for example, or in restaurants. But private bars, he added, have suffered the most, though their operations are little or no different than their more public cousins.
“We feel like we have a good chance,” Mr. Morel said of the suit. “All of us (plaintiffs) are just normal people trying to survive. Our attorney thinks we have a good chance.”
He said he understands the need for reasonable restrictions during the pandemic, but doesn’t think restrictions on private bars like his and others’ made sense while things like breweries and wineries and restaurants that serve alcohol were allowed to reopen more quickly after the original restrictions were imposed.
“We just want to be treated fair,” he said.
Mr. Morel also said he didn’t think it was right that business owners who have suffered under the governor’s executive orders haven’t been offered any state compensation for revenues lost for the year. And, he said, even though he’s been able to operate his bar with some success outdoors for a while, that, too, is becoming problematic.
Cold weather has hit, he said, and “it’s slowing down a lot.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.