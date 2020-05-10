Beaufort to consider Live Oak overlay Monday

BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will discuss and possibly act on a proposed overlay district for a portion of Live Oak Street this week.
If approved, the overlay district would apply new standards and regulations to an identified portion of the Live Oak Street corridor, from approximately its intersection with Cedar Street to Chestnut Drive.
The board will hold a public hearing on the proposal, approved by the town planning board earlier this year, during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
In a memo, staff writes “the purpose of this overlay district is to protect, enhance and guide the development of the Live Oak Street commercial corridor by reducing visual clutter through the implementation of commercial design standards. These standards are designed to improve the aesthetics, traffic congestion and provide for a solid and vibrant tax base as well as promote public health, safety and welfare of the town.”
Roughly 13 properties are highlighted in the proposed district, including No Name Pizza, the town fire station and Mark’s Tire.
The proposed design criteria include architecture “compatible” with the historic character of the town, an approved list of building materials and signage and parking requirements.
Other items on Monday’s board agenda, include:
- An update on the schedule of events for May and June.
- An update from town staff on infrastructure projects, parks and the status of the Godette Hotel property at 400 Pollock St.
- A voluntary annexation request for Old Seaport Development LLC off Aqua 10 Road.
- A resolution designating two town staffers as applicant agents on novel coronavirus-related Federal Emergency Management Agency requests.
- A review of draft minutes.
- A review and possible action on a budget amendment.
