BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Benjamin Allen Sprester, 34, of White Oak Bluff Road in Stella, Friday for engaging in “lewd and lascivious acts” with two minors.
Sheriff’s detectives who investigated the case said Mr. Sprester is accused of sex acts against two boys, ages 6 and 8, who were known to the defendant.
Deputies have been investigating the case since May 27, following the initial report to law enforcement officials.
The CCSO charged Mr. Sprester with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and placed him in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $300,000 bond. He is scheduled to have his first court appearance
