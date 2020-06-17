Water main threatened in Cape Carteret after washout

CAPE CARTERET — Workers from Western Carteret Water Corp. worked Wednesday to address potentially serious problems from a water main exposed after a section of Bogue Sound Drive washed out during heavy rains from a thunderstorm Tuesday night.
Lisa Smith-Perri, general manager of the utility, said Wednesday morning about 25 feet of the water main was exposed and the company quickly took steps to avoid additional problems, which could include a break in the main that would cut off service for a long period to a large area.
By mid-afternoon, that possibility seemed unlikely.
The main, Ms. Smith-Perri said, was suspended in the flood waters from the storm, and the main concern was when the water finally subsided, there would be nothing to support it and it would break.
“We are throttling back the supply … on Park Avenue, Edgewater Drive and Bogue Sound Drive just enough to relieve this section of water main,” she said. “Residents of Club Court will likely feel the biggest change.”
By 2 p.m., she said, a contractor was in the process of bringing a 30-foot-long steel casing to the site and the pipe had been unclogged, so the water was receding.
Water was then turned off to Club Court and Bogue Sound Drive until the water main can be secured.
“Once the water is moved and we can see the end of the culvert, we need to ensure that we don’t have any cables in the way and then we can work on a resolution,” Ms. Smith-Perri said. That involves bringing in rock and other fill material to place underneath the pipe.
Western Carteret Water Corp. officials have been working with the Cape Carteret Public Works Department to address the issue.
Ms. Smith-Perri added that the Bogue Sound Drive washout is the only one the company is aware of, but surface water is a problem from Cedar Point to Morehead City, Newport and Stella after the recent rainy period that culminated in the storm Tuesday night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
