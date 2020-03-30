CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Monday reported the first COVID-19 associated death in the county.
According to a release, the individual died March 28 from complications associated with the virus. The patient was a Virginia resident, in their 80s, and had several underlying medical conditions.
The confirmed case and death of this person will be reported in the county in which they resided in Virginia and will not be reflected on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services case count for confirmed cases and deaths in Carteret County.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the patient will be released.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “For high risk individuals, this virus can cause serious illness and in some cases be fatal. It’s time for everyone to stay at home and slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
