Town of Bogue swears in 3 council members, Mayor Bobby O’Chat

BOGUE — Bogue swore in a new council member, two reelected incumbents and reelected incumbent Mayor Bobby O’Chat during the panel’s regular meeting Monday night in the town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
Reelected incumbent council members David Padgett and Charlie Wilton were joined by newcomer Mike Crose, whom the council appointed earlier this month to fill the vacancy left by the death of longtime member and town founding father Herbert Page in June.
The full council – including Albert Taylor and Rick Dougherty, whose seats were not up for election on Nov. 2 – then unanimously elected Mr. Padgett mayor pro tem. He will now fill in when Mayor O’Chat is absent.
“I’m glad to be here this evening,” Mayor O’Chat said at the beginning of the swearing-in ceremony. “Herb (Page) was our mayor pro tem for a long time so need to fill that position.”
Traditionally, the mayor pro tem position goes to the council member who received the most votes in the most recent election.
In the Nov. 2 balloting, Mr. Padgett received the most votes, garnering 37, or 42.05% of those who cast ballots. Mr. Wilton received 35.23% of the votes, representing 31 ballots. John Dale received 20 votes, coming in at 22.73%, and also sought the appointment to Mr. Page’s seat, but the council picked Mr. Crose by a 3-2 vote with Mayor O’Chat breaking the tie.
Mayor O’Chat welcomed the reelected council members and Mr. Crose, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and moved to the town 12 years ago. He now works at First Citizens Bank in Morehead City, where he is senior vice president of commercial underwriting.
Mr. Crose said he was glad the council gave him the opportunity to serve the town.
Mayor O’Chat took office after the November 2019 election, in which longtime mayor Ricky Taylor chose not to seek reelection. Mayor O’Chat was unopposed in 2021.
Bogue council members serve four-year, staggered terms. The mayor’s seat comes up for election every two years.
After the brief meeting, the council and town clerk Shawne Southard went to Bogue Sound Distillery for the annual Christmas celebration.
