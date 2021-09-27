Carteret County reports 79th COVID-19 death, opens appointments Monday for Pfizer booster shot

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced certain residents can make appointments for a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTtech COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, the same day health officials reported the county’s 79th COVID-related death of a resident.
According to a release, one of two sent by the county Monday afternoon, the health department received a report confirming the latest death was due to complications associated with COVID-19. The resident who died was reportedly in their 60s and had underlying health conditions.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
In another release, the county announced it would begin offering booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who were vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer series more than six months ago and who qualify in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP.
The ACIP recommends a booster shot for people age 65 and older, residents in long-term care setting and people ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions. The CDC says other groups, including 18- to 49-year-olds who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 and individuals at high risk for exposure because of occupational or institutional settings, may receive a booster shot based on their individual risk and benefit.
The health department will begin providing Pfizer boosters to individuals included in the CDC recommendations beginning Monday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The booster clinic site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and preregistration is required. No walk-ins will be accepted.
The county asks residents who register to bring proof of vaccinations, preferably in the form of the CDC-issued vaccine card that lists previous COVID-19 vaccinations, plus a photo ID and insurance card. Only Pfizer boosters will be available at this clinic. Moderna and Johnson&Johnson are not recommended for boosters at this time.
According to the CDC, many people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot will benefit from additional protection against severe disease in populations who are at high risk of exposure or the complications from severe disease.
To register for the Fort Benjamin Park clinic, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Also Monday, the health department confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in Carteret County since Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began in spring 2020 to 7,806. There were 258 active cases and 7,469 recoveries as of Monday afternoon, compared to 319 active and 7,327 recovered cases Friday.
COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City stood at 15 Monday, with 13 of the patients not fully vaccinated and the other two reportedly fully vaccinated.
