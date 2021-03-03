CARTERET COUNTY — A networking event designed to connect local researchers with educators in an effort to increase science literacy among K-12 students is happening virtually this year.
The North Carolina coast chapter of the Scientific Research and Education Network, or SciREN, will host its annual networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11 via Zoom. It is free and open to all interested K-12 teachers and other educators who register at sciren.org/networking-events/sciren-coast/.
“We aim to connect them so that we can get some of the ongoing research in North Carolina into the classroom,” explained Haley Plaas, a Ph.D. student with the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences who helps organize the event. “Our main event, our networking event, is where researchers or scientists present lesson plans that they’ve created based on the research that they conduct every day, and they put these lesson plans into the learning standards required by the state.”
Usually the networking event takes place in person, but organizers have had to adapt this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because it’s virtual, Ms. Plaas said participants from all across North Carolina will be able to easily attend.
“We are expanding our network a little bit, as a silver lining of the pandemic,” she said.
Though the event itself is virtual, Ms. Plaas said most of the lesson plans researchers will present are designed for in-person learning, with the assumption students will largely be back in the classroom by the time the next school year begins around August. She added, however, many of the plans should be flexible enough to be adapted to a variety of circumstances and classroom formats.
“In order to reach as many educators as possible, our researchers have a couple different options in the lesson plans and activities they’ve created, so hopefully teachers can modify pretty easily,” she said. “Nothing we provide is super structured in the hopes that the lesson plans can be adapted for any type of classroom with any resources available.”
Presenters include researchers from UNC-IMS, the Duke University Marine Lab, N.C. Sea Grant, N.C. Space Grant and the N.C Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. Many of the presenters are graduate students sharing their research to the public in an effort to increase science communication and transparency.
To learn more about SciREN, including information about the upcoming SciREN Coast 2021 networking event, visit sciren.org.
