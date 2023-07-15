NEWPORT - Two long-time employees were recognized Thursday, July 13 during the council's regular meeting held at town hall.
The first to receive a commemorative plaque was Catherine Barns in honor of her 25th work anniversary with the town.
Barns has been with the town from 1998 to 2023 and is responsible for the upkeep of all of the town's municipal buildings.
The award was presented by Mayor Dennis Barber who shared a few words of appreciation for Barns' decades of hard work and dedication.
"There's jobs that people don't think about," Barber said. "We think about fire, EMS, financing sometimes, all that other stuff. But what you do, when you walk in here, this place is cleaner than a hospital. Every one of our buildings, she's out there working. You do such a great job for us all."
After accepting the award, Barns explained she wants to continue working with the town for another 20 years.
"Thank y'all for everything you do for me," Barns said. "I love the town, and I love what I do. You're all good people and are special to me."
The second person recognized at the meeting was Public Works Director Jimmy Bristle who is retiring after 31 years in his current position.
"When Jimmy started working here, the ark landed on Newport River," Barber joked. "We're not sure why it's not called Bristleville, because he might have been the first one to show up here in the beautiful town of Newport.
"We're going to miss you," Barber added.
Previous to his three decades of employment in the Public Works Department, Bristle also served as chief in the town's Fire Department, along with many other roles.
"My wife and I have been married 38 years," Bristle said. "I've never been home with her in a storm. Now I'm retired. She's been with me and supported me."
