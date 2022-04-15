MOREHEAD CITY – The Coastal Environmental Partnership, the organization that runs Carteret County’s solid waste disposal sites, is holding a household hazardous waste recycling day on Saturday, April 30.
The event will be at the Carteret County Health Department at 3820 Bridges St. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Items that will be accepted are cooking oil, drain openers, latex and oil paints and paint thinners, gasoline, motor oil and anti-freeze, and lawn, garden and farm pesticides and fertilizer.
There is a limit of 10 gallons per vehicle.
