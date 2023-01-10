CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve a long-needed bulkhead improvement project for waterfront Old Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road.
The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, and the $55,200 contract went to GW Moore Construction LLC/Norris Marine Construction & Landscaping LLC of Swansboro, the lowest of three bidders.
Town Manager Frank Rush said the town has had good experience with the company.
The park, on Bogue Sound and a canal, is a part of the town’s history, as the site it occupies was the landing for the old ferry used to transport people from western Carteret County’s mainland to Emerald Isle and back before the B. Cameron Langston Bridge opened in 1971.
The town purchased the land, about 1.5 acres, from a homeowner in May 2019 for $124,000, utilizing a state grant paired with town money. It opened in October 2021.
“Ferry Landing Park includes approximately 330 linear feet of bulkhead on Bogue Sound,” Rush told the board. “The town installed approximately 100 linear feet of new vinyl bulkhead along the southern extent of the park in front of the existing failing wooden bulkhead in 2021. The remaining 230 linear feet of existing wooden bulkhead (running northerly) is also in poor condition.”
The contract is for a new identical section of bulkhead, 230 feet long.
“Norris Marine Construction completed the initial 100 linear feet at Ferry Landing Park in 2021 in a quality manner,” Rush said.
He added he believes work will begin within a few weeks and be complete later in the winter or early spring.
The park is intended for the surrounding neighborhood, but anyone can use it, and plenty do. Rush said it’s very popular, as folks take advantage of sunrises and sunsets. There are two large wooden swings facing Bogue Sound, plus picnic tables and a grill.
The board Monday night also adopted a budget amendment to commit $64,000 in general fund money for the project, as it was not included in the 2022-23 budget.
The town still needs to obtain the necessary state permits for the work, but Rush said he didn’t anticipate any problems.
That contract number is higher than the awarded contract, Rush said, because the town expects to incur additional minor expenses for fill dirt and permitting fees.
The town is in good financial condition to commit general funds to the project.
“The town's estimated total general fund balance as of Jan. 9, 2023 is approximately $2.25 million and would remain near $2.2 million if the attached budget amendment is approved,” Rush said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
