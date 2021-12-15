No one injured in blaze that destroyed Morehead City home Tuesday

MOREHEAD CITY — There were no injuries reported in a fire that destroyed a home Tuesday afternoon at 220 Stargazer Lane in Morehead City.
A dog in the singlewide mobile home died, however, although firefighters attempted to resuscitate it.
Morehead City Assistant Fire Chief Dykeman Baily said Wednesday a neighbor reported the fire at 3:52 p.m. after seeing smoke and flames coming from windows. The person who lived there was not home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters from the three Morehead City stations, as well as two tankers from the Broad and Gales Creek Fire Department responded to the blaze. Assistant Chief Baily said it took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, but crews were on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.
“The fire went through three quarters of the home, and the rest received smoke damage,” he said. “We’re still investigating the cause but we’re satisfied that it was an accidental fire. The home is a total loss.”
The homeowner did not have insurance and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the person. The assistant chief declined to identify the homeowner.
