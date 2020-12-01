Village West project takes shape in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE — Development of the long-delayed Village West mixed-use community off Islander Drive is well underway.
A row of buildings is taking shape, all two stories high, with plans calling for retail stores on the ground level and residential condominiums on the second.
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp, who took over that post after former Town Manager Frank Rush guided the project initially, said in an email Monday the developers are “meeting or exceeding expectations in relation to the Village West project,” and the development “will enhance public access and improve upon a visitor’s experience to the western end of Emerald Isle.
“The natural beauty of the oceanfront is a draw,” he added. “Having amenities such as food, convenience retail and additional residential living is a major plus.”
The site is a 2.3-tract, most of which development firm A-Team Enterprises of Morehead City bought from the town in April 2019. The property is north and east of Queens Court condos and north of and facing the entrance to the town’s Western Ocean Regional Access.
The town bought the 1.85 acres it sold to A-Team with the intent of building an events center but backed off after objections from residents. The town then sold the property to A-Team at auction.
The project, years in the planning, was delayed by Hurricane Florence in 2018 and the novel coronavirus pandemic this year, but A-Team finally broke ground in early July.
Phase one will include 11 buildings and should be complete by spring, A-Team principal John Hamad said at the groundbreaking ceremony. Phase two, which will include 18 townhouses, will follow.
Retail spaces in what’s expected to be an $8-9 million project start at $159,000 and residences start at $399,000.
Emerald Isle made a profit on the sale to A-Team and put that money, plus a $100,000 state economic development grant, into Islander Drive corridor renovations, which, combined with contributions from A-Team, cost about $750,000, the manager said. Those improvements included new parking spaces, decorative lighting, burial of electric lines and landscaping, all to revive what was once a hub of the town but had fallen into some disrepair.
Some of the tenants in the commercial portion are expected to be EJW Outdoors of Morehead City, an ice cream/fudge shop, a coffee shop and a craft beer shop and a frozen drink shop. There will probably be six or seven retail shops on the ground floors of the 11 buildings, since some are buying or leasing more than one space, according to Mr. Hamad.
The new parking spaces on the corner of Louise Avenue and Islander Drive, adjoining Village West, will be privately managed, but the remaining new spaces on Islander will be managed by the town.
The town also spent money – some its own and some from the Federal Emergency Management Agency – improving the WORA in the wake of some severe damage from Hurricane Florence. Mr. Zapp said the public improvements and the private development will be a big draw.
He said there’s still a little work to do at the WORA, as well.
“All that remains are minor striping of the newly installed golf cart parking spaces and additional landscape plantings,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
